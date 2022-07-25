Drink recipes to quench your thirst on hot summer days

Watch Now
Is there anything better on a hot summer day than a cold, refreshing drink?
Tropical Pink Drink

Ingredients
1 c. berry juice
½ c. pineapple juice
½ c. apple juice, cold
2/3 c. coconut milk
2 tbsp. sugar
6 oz. frozen strawberries
1 ½ c. ice
1 can whipped topping for garnish
Fresh strawberries sliced for garnish

Directions
1. Add the berry juice, pineapple juice, apple juice, coconut milk, sugar, and frozen strawberries to a blender. Blend about 30 seconds until completely pureed.

2. Divide the ice into a few glassed. Pour the contents of the blender into the glasses. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a strawberry. Add a straw and enjoy!

Frozen Peach Lemonade

Ingredients
¾ c. lemon juice
½ c. sugar
2 ½ c. ice
10 oz. frozen peaches
¼ c. peach juice or nectar
Fresh peach sliced for garnish

Directions

1. Add all the ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and garnish with a slice of peach. Add a straw and enjoy!

