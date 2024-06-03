"Drunken Kitchen" is kind of like a speakeasy for foodies... for now, but just wait!

"The Drunken Kitchen" is kind of like a speakeasy for foodies.

Specializing in Chinese and Taiwanese food, they are only open for delivery or take-out from noon until midnight.

They are planning their own restaurant where you can dine in soon!

Owners and brothers Tim and Joe Rammell say they grew up learning to make dumplings at their Aunt’s potsticker shop in Asia.

Then when the family moved to Wyoming, they worked at their family-owned butcher shop, then in restaurants.

In 2022 the two moved to Salt Lake City, Utah to build a restaurant that showcases their roots and 20 years of cooking experience.

The Drunken Kitchen brings a bold, authentic take on Chinese and Taiwanese food to Salt Lake City and the menu is highlighted by daily fresh handmade noodles and dumplings.

Their Dan Dan noodle dish and Pan Fried Pork Buns have become an instant hit and sell out every night.

You can learn more at drunkenkitch.com.