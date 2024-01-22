Dry January Mocktail recipe that's also good for your gut

Post holidays we're all feeling a bit sluggish from too much food and alcohol, so we turned to our friend Julie Balsamo for a delicious mocktail recipe.

Blueberry Mint Mocktail

Serve 2

· 1/2 cup Blueberries (plus more for garnish)

· 2 tbsp Basil Leaves

· 1 tsp Manuka Honey

· 1 cup Coconut Water

· Ice Cubes

Instructions:

In a cocktail shaker, add the blackberries, basil, and honey. Muddle until mashed. Add the coconut water and shake well. Divide the ice between glasses. Use a small sieve to pour the mixture into each glass. Garnish with blueberries and basil! Enjoy!

Julie is a remote, holistic, gut health dietitian.

She takes a whole body approach toward nutrition, combining cutting edge gut health research with functional practices to help clients optimize their gut health and achieve sustainable, long term results.

For more information go to NutritionByJulie.net.