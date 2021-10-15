Duke jumps like a kangaroo when he's excited and Odin has mad diving skills!

Duke and Odin are best friends who are looking for a new home together!

The best part, is because they're so close, you won't need to give them constant attention... they're happy being with each other.

Duke and Odin are our Pets of the Week. They're labradoodles.

Duke is the multi-colored one and is two-and-a-half years old. He loves to go for car rides and will eat anything you give him. Duke is described as the friendliest guy you meet. He has lots of energy and jumps like a kangaroo when he's excited. But he'll settle down quickly and is very calm and loves to cuddle.

Odin is the block one and he's three-and-a-half years old. He loves playing fetch and retrieving anything for you. He's also a great swimmer and has a very impressive dive! Odin is a little sky when first meeting new people, but warms up very quickly and is described as a real sweetheart.

Both dogs are potty trained and crate trained and super obedient. They do need a home with a fenced yard for them to play.

Both Duke and Odin are fixed, vaccinated and chipped.

You can learn more about them and fill out an adoption application at hearts4paws.org