During Fall In Love adoption fees are waived at the Human Society of Utah

For the fifth year, the Humane Society of Utah has partnered with Mountain America Credit Union (MACU) to help homeless pets find new homes before the holidays.

This year's event will be held November 14 through November 18, 2022, and all adoption fees will be waived thanks to MACU's partnership.

Brittani Forbush, with Mountain America and Shannon Egan, with the Humane Society of Utah, say they hope to empty the shelter. If they do, they can take in more pets from other shelters.

Shannon says they have dogs, cats, puppies, rabbits and all kinds of pets available.

She says adoptions have slowed way down due to inflation so they hope with fees waived more people will adopt.

Interested adopters can visit the Humane Society adoption lobby November 14 to 18 to see what pets are available. The adoption lobby is open 10:00am-7:00pm.

For more information please visit utahhumane.org/fallinlove.