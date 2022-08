During this week in history American gymnast Mary Lou Retton won the all-around event at the Los Angeles games, becoming the first American woman to win an individual Olympic Gold Medal in gymnastics.

It was August 3, 1984 that she made history and she was only a sophomore in high school.

At the same games, she also won two Silver Medals and two Bronze Medals.

