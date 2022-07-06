During this week in history a daring two-piece swimsuit was unveiled

During this week in history, French designer Louis Réard unveiled a daring two-piece swimsuit.

A French showgirl modeled the new fashion at a popular swimming pool in Paris on July 5, 1946.

The designer dubbed it a "bikini", because of a U.S. atomic test that took place off the Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean earlier that week.

In the United States the bikini didn't become popular until much later, in the 1960's.

