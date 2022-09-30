During this week in history, a happy place opened to the public

During this week in history, one of the happiest places on earth opened to the public.

It was on October 1, 1971 that Walt Disney World just outside of Orlando, Florida, welcomed guests for the first time.

The park is a 39-acre complex where several theme parks now sit.

The Magic Kingdom was the first theme park to open in the complex, followed by Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

In 2018 Walt Disney World was the most visited vacation resort in the world, with more than 58 million people visiting each year.

