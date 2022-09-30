Watch Now
The Place

During this week in history, a happy place opened to the public

This Week in History
It was during this week in history that one of the happiest places on earth opened to the public.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 15:23:36-04

It was on October 1, 1971 that Walt Disney World just outside of Orlando, Florida, welcomed guests for the first time.

The park is a 39-acre complex where several theme parks now sit.

The Magic Kingdom was the first theme park to open in the complex, followed by Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

In 2018 Walt Disney World was the most visited vacation resort in the world, with more than 58 million people visiting each year.

This 100 Years in History Moment is brought to you by Riverton Chevy — celebrating 100 Years of Service.

