During this week in history the music video for the South Korean singer PSY's humorous pop song Gangnam Style became the first video on YouTube to garner 1 billion views.

It happened on December 21, 2012. That was only 159 days after the video premiered on YouTube.

At its peak, the song had almost 15 million views every single day, and still averages 900,000 views a day.

This 100 Years in History moment is brought to you by Riverton Chevy — Celebrating 100 Years of Service.