During this week in history, "Dirty Dancing" was released in U.S. theaters

During this week in history, the world first heard the iconic phrase "Nobody Puts Baby in the Corner".

It was August 21, 1987 that the romantic comedy "Dirty Dancing" was released in American theaters and it became a huge hit.

The film starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey and it was actually based on the screenwriter's own childhood.

Dirty Dancing earned over $214 million at the box office, and was the first film to sell more than 1 million copies for home video.

It won several awards, including Best Original Song at the Academy Awards for the song "I've Had the Time of My Life".

