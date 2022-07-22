During this week in history it was "One Giant Leap for Mankind"

During this week in history, it was "One Small Step for a Man, One Giant Leap for Mankind".

It was July 20, 1969 that American astronaut Neil Armstrong spoke those words 240,000 miles from earth.

Armstrong became the first human to walk on the surface of the moon.

A short time later, fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin joined him on the moon's surface and together they took photographs of the terrain, planted a U.S. flag, ran a few scientific tests and spoke with President Nixon by phone.

The two men even spent that night on the surface of the moon.

