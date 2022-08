During this week in history a film that would become a classic premiered in Los Angeles.

It was August 27, 1964 that Disney's Mary Poppins was first shown on the silver screen.

It was Julie Andrews' screen debut, and she later won an Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of the nanny who could fly.

Dick Van Dyke was the chimney sweep in the movie.

