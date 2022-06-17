During this week in history, the first American woman traveled into outer space.

Sally Ride blasted off on board the Space Shuttle Challenger on June 18, 1983.

Only two other women had gone to space before, and they were both from the former Soviet Union.

Ride's mission on board the Challenger lasted six days, during which time she helped deploy two communications satellites and carry out a variety of experiments.

She went to space a second time the following year. That time the crew included Ride's childhood friend, Kathryn Sullivan, who became the first American woman to walk in space.

Sally Ride's picture has been on a postage stamp and on a U.S. quarter.

This 100 Years in History moment has been brought to you by Riverton Chevy — Celebrating 100 Years of Service.