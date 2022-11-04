During this week in history, the first Harry Potter movie premiered

During this week in history, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone had its world premiere in London on November 4th 2001, with the cinema arranged to resemble Hogwarts School.

The film had previews in the United Kingdom at 491 theatres on November 10th and 11th 2001.

It officially opened on November 16th 2001 in over 3,000 theatres in the United States and Canada.

It was the widest release at the time in the UK and the US.

