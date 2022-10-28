Watch Now
This Week in History
During this week in history, the only Earth satellite launched
During this week in history Prospero, the first and only Earth satellite, launched by Great Britain.

It was launched with a British black arrow missile on October 28, 1971 from the rocket-testing facility in Australia.

Prospero weighed 145 pounds (66 kg) and was primarily designed to test the efficiency of various technical innovations.

It also carried detectors to measure the density of high-speed particles of space dust in the earth's upper atmosphere.

