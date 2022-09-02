Watch Now
The Place

Actions

During this week in history the Titanic was discovered on the ocean floor

This Week in History
It was during this week in history that the Titanic was found on the ocean floor.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 15:43:22-04

During this week in history the Titanic was discovered on the ocean floor.

It was September 1, 1985 that American oceanographer Robert Ballard, and his search team found the ship wreck at a depth of about 13,000 feet.

The Titanic was a British passenger liner, which sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in April, 1912 after striking an iceberg during her maiden voyage from the U.K. to the United States.

This 100 Years in History Moment is brought to you by Riverton Chevy - Celebrating 100 Years of Service.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere