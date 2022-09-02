During this week in history the Titanic was discovered on the ocean floor.

It was September 1, 1985 that American oceanographer Robert Ballard, and his search team found the ship wreck at a depth of about 13,000 feet.

The Titanic was a British passenger liner, which sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in April, 1912 after striking an iceberg during her maiden voyage from the U.K. to the United States.

