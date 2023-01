During This Week in History, the United States first started protecting animals at risk of becoming extinct.

It was on December 28, 1973 that President Richard Nixon signed the Endangered Species Act.

That act obligates federal and state governments to protect all species that are threatened with extinction that fall within the borders of the U.S. and its territories.

