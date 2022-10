During this week in history, the very first Blockbuster Video Store opened its doors.

It was on October 19, 1985 in Dallas, Texas.

The store had an inventory of 8,000 VHS tapes and more than 2,000 Beta tapes.

At its peak, Blockbuster had 9,000 stores all across the country.

The very last Blockbuster in operation is in Bend, Oregon and they are still going strong.

