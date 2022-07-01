Watch Now
During this week in history, the way we listened to music changed forever

This Week in History: The Sony Walkman
During this week in history the way we listened to music changed forever.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jul 01, 2022
During this week in history, the Sony Walkman changed the way people listened to music.

The portable cassette player went on the market for the first time on July 1, 1979.

Since it's debut, there have been more than 200 million Walkmans sold around the world, but as technology changed, production has mostly stopped.

The first Walkman sold for about $150, and original ones today are going for up to $1,000.

