During this week in history, the world met a honey-loving bear.

It was on October 14, 1926 the very first "Winnie-the-Pooh" children's book was published by author A.A. Milne.

The book took children on adventure with Pooh Bear and his friends including Eyeore and Piglet.

There have been many more stories, shows, and even movies made on the characters.

