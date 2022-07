During this week in history the very first "Looney Tunes" animated short film was released.

It was titled "Wild Hare" and was the debut of Bugs Bunny as we know him today. The film even started his famous catch-phrase "What's Up Doc?"

Elmer Fudd was also in the cartoon that Warner Bros. released on July 27, 1940.

