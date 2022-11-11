During This Week in History Utah's Arches National Park was established

During this week in history a well-known Utah spot became a national park.

It was on November 12, 1971 that Arches National Park was established.

In 1929 Arches had been designated as a National Monument.

The desert area outside of Moab in Eastern Utah is recognized all over the world for it's sandstone formations.

It has more than 2,000 natural stone arches, hundreds of pinnacles and giant balanced rocks.

