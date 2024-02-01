Dust off those craft boxes and get ready to craft your own "Self-Love Activity" with DADHOOD

The DADHOOD is a space where dads can find resources to help them be the best version of themselves.

Thomas McMinn is the founder of DADHOOD and says he created it to connect deeper with his two kids, Liam age nine and Jaxson age eight.

All three joined us with their latest project, a "Self-Love Activity". Thomas says, "An activity dedicated to highlighting your child's awesomeness and, quite possibly, messing up your extra clean and tidy kitchen beyond recognition."

Click here for the step-by-step guide to navigating this creative activity.

And, you can learn more at dadhood.co.