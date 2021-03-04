E.D. is an awkward topic, but it happens. Here's how you can fix it.

Talking about erectile dysfunction can be an awkward topic, and an awkward situation in the bedroom too.

But guys, you nor your partner need to struggle, because there's a breakthrough treatment that doesn't require taking a pill, having injections or having surgery.

Andrew Rinehart, Medical Technician at Wasatch Medical Center, says they use Acoustic Wave Therapy which opens up blood vessels to improve circulation in that part of the body.

So when the time is right, you'll be back to normal in the bedroom.

