Each year Granite Education provides holiday assistance to students

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah supports all types of different organizations that we highlight in our Healthier Together partnership.

In this one, we're talking about the Granite Education Foundation.

The Granite School District is unlike any other district in Utah. The District covers 257 square miles and has 90 schools and more than 64,000 students.

54 percent of those kids live at or below the poverty level and 65 percent are food insecure.

More than 70 percent of Utah's refugees live within the Granite District and more than 100 languages and dialects are spoken by students.

This uniqueness creates sets of opportunities and challenges within the classroom.

That's where the Granite Education Foundation steps in to reduce learning barriers for students.

Programs include food assistance, student aid, basic clothing, hygiene kits, dental assistance, vision assistance, and holiday assistance.

Every year the Foundation provides assistance to more than seven percent of all Granite School District students through their Elementary and Secondary Santa Sacks program.

The contents of Santa Sacks are purchased and assembled entirely by volunteers.

This year's Elementary Santa Sacks include a fleece blanket, winter hat and gloves, socks, school supplies, a book, a stuffed animal (for younger children), toothpaste and a toothbrush, a hare care kit for girls, and gender-and-age-specific toys.

The Secondary Santa Sacks this year include a drawstring bag filled with a pack of playing cards, a Student Weekend Kit (shelf-stable meals and snacks), a full hygiene kit, socks, a book, school supplies, hand sanitizer, and a $25 gift card.

These are modest gifts for most children, but for the children the Foundation serves, it is likely all they will receive and some of them have never received a gift in their lives.

Granite Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity, meaning they depend on charitable contributions to provide program services including holiday assistance.

For more information, or to make a donation, please visit granitekids.org.

