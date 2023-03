Achieve your fitness goals at this 24/7 gym.

Hotworx is 3D training consisting of a powerful combination of heat, infrared energy, and exercise.

Members earn the burn through specialized workouts designed to accelerate results and recovery. The more you burn the more rewards points you earn toward fitness gear or your membership.

Conveniently located near the Station Park shopping complex, Hotworx is now open in Farmington.

Try your first workout free!