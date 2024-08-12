Easing back-to-school jitters

Going back to school can be stressful for students. But, there are ways to ease those first week jitters.

Stacee Worthen, Jordan School District Secondary Counseling, joined us with tips for parents to help their kids have a smooth transition.

The first tip is establishing a routine. Research shows that having a predictable daily schedule can significantly reduce anxiety.

Before school starts, practice getting up at the same time, having breakfast, and going through the morning routine. This helps kids feel more prepared and less anxious about the unknown.

The second tip is practicing relaxation techniques. Techniques such as deep breathing, mindfulness, and progressive muscle relaxation have been shown to lower stress levels.

You can practice these techniques together with your child. For example, deep breathing exercises can be as simple as taking a deep breath in for four counts, holding for four, and exhaling for four.

Last, ensure proper nutrition by providing a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

A nutritious breakfast can boost concentration and school performance. Promote regular physical activity, as 60 minutes of daily exercise can reduce anxiety and improve mood and academics.

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule with 9-11 hours of sleep, enforcing regular bedtimes and wake-ups even on weekends.

Manage screen time to prevent sleep disruption and anxiety, setting limits before bed and encouraging activities like reading or outdoor play.

When it comes to school nights, sleep is extremely important.

Stacee says establish a consistent sleep schedule. Research shows that students who go to bed and wake up at the same time each day perform better academically and have better overall health.

Even on weekends, sticking to a regular sleep schedule can help regulate their internal clocks, making it easier to wake up for school.

The second tip is creating a pre-sleep routine. Studies have found that engaging in calming activities before bed can help students transition more smoothly into sleep.

This could include reading a book, listening to soothing music, or practicing deep breathing exercises. Importantly, avoid screens—like phones, tablets, and computers—at least an hour before bedtime, as blue light can disrupt sleep patterns.

The third tip is making the bedroom a sleep-friendly environment. Evidence suggests that a cool, dark, and quiet room improves sleep quality. Students should ensure their sleep environment is free from noise and light. Making sure their bed is comfortable and only used for sleep (not for studying or watching TV) helps their brain associate it with rest.

The final tip is talking about it. Open communication is crucial. Studies have found that when children express their fears and anxieties, they're better able to manage them. Encourage your child to share what they're worried about and listen without judgment. Sometimes, just talking about their concerns can make a big difference.

