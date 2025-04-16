Easter egg hunts, Earth day celebrations and more in Family Fun with Fox 13

Hop on over to Station Park in Farmington for a "Bunny Bash" on Thursday, April 17, 2025. There's a full evening planned with activities for every member of your family. You can even meet the Easter Bunny and adorable alpacas "Mac & Cheese". Click here for more information.

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, bring your pups to Wheeler Farm for a "Dog Bone Hunt" to celebrate Easter. Pups will search for Easter eggs filled with delicious dog treats. The hunt is divided into small, medium and large dog breeds. Click here for more information.

The Easter egg Hunt for children at Wheeler Farm is on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Empty Easter eggs will be hidden all around and the Easter Bunny will also be there so don't forget your phone for photo ops! Click here for more information.

Teens can take part in an exciting after-dark egg hunt on Friday, April 18, 2025. Bring your flashlight to the Centennial Park Softball Complex in West Valley to hunt for candy and prizes. Click here for more information.

You're invited to a "Bunny Hop" in Riverton on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Families can stroll through the City Park to collect candy, win prizes and enjoy Easter-themed activities. Click here for more information.

There's an Easter Walk in Logan on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Shops in downtown will have Easter specials and treats for kids. Click here for more information.

Camp Floyd's "Egg Scramble" is happening on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Kids 12 and under can grab eggs, treats and surprises. Click here for more information.

All four fields at Kaysville's Barnes Park will be filled with Easter eggs and candy on Saturday, April 19, 2025. We're told this race ends as fast as it begins so come with your empty baskets ready to go! Click here for more information.

It will be ready, set, go! at the Easter Egg Dash at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Eggs filled with candy are up for grabs and there will also be photo ops with the Easter Bunny. Click here for more information.

Cedar City's annual Easter egg hunt is on Saturday, April 19, 2025 and there will be 25,000 eggs hidden around Main Street Park. Click here for more information.

Draper's Easter egg hunt is also on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Bring baskets or bags to collect eggs at Galena Park. There will also be face painting and a visit by the Easter Bunny. Click here for more information.

It's the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium's "Egg-stravaganza" on Saturday, April 19, 2025. There will be egg dashes for kids and all day-activities. Click here for more information.

There are also Easter egg hunts going on in Highland, Syracuse City, Spanish Fork, Payson, Alpine, Hurricane, Cottonwood Heights, Tooele, West Jordan, Centerville, Santaquin, Springville, and Vineyard.

It's a Party for the Planet at Utah's Hogle Zoo. Celebrate Earth Day with family-friendly games, recycling projects and crafts! Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.