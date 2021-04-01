Easter is Sunday, how you can help families who don't have money for an Easter meal

Easter is this Sunday, but it's a reality that some families won't have an Easter meal because they can't afford to put the food on the table.

That's where Pastor Joe Vazquez with Salt Lake City Mission comes in.

The Mission works year-round to help others. They provided 157,000 meals in 2020.

Now that it's Easter season, they're putting together 10,000 food boxes for families to enjoy an Easter dinner.

Salt Lake City Mission is getting some help from Centerplate, a catering company devoted to helping the community as well.

Executive Chef Javier Rosa says they're preparing a ham dinner with potatoes and vegetables.

If you need one of the boxes, please visit saltlakecitymission.org to find a pick-up location.

You can also visit that website to make a monetary donation, which the Mission relies on.

You can also follow them on Facebook.