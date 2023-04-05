Easter Weekend is filled with lots of Family Fun

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, Easter will be "going to the dogs"! Bring your pooch to the Easter Bone Hunt at Wheeler Historic Farm in Murray. Pups will be divided by size to search for bone-filled Easter eggs and all doggies will walk away with a "doggy bag". Click here for more information.

On Saturday, April 8, 2023, Cottonwood Heights is having an Egg Hunt at Butler Park. In addition to the eggs, the Easter Bunny will be there and there will be a free balloon artist too. Click here for more information.

There's a "Bunny Hop" in Bountiful on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Town Square. There will be an egg hunt, games, face painting and Easter treats for kids. Click here for more information.

Enjoy an egg hunt, visiting with the Easter Bunny and Springtime activities like bounce houses, tractor rides and more at Thanksgiving Point's Easter Eggstreme. This is happening Saturday, April 8, 2023 and tickets are required. Click here for more information.

Draper City is having an Easter Egg Hunt at Galena Hills Park on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Enjoy delicious treats and colored eggs. Click here for more information.

Bring your own basket to collect all the eggs at the Easter Egg hunt in Alpine! This is happening at Creekside Park. Click here for more information.

The Easter Bunny will be making a stop in Santaquin on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Join him and take part in free egg hunts and even win big prizes. Click here for more information.

Grab your basket and hop on over to the Young Living Lavender Farm and Distillery in Mona on Saturday, April 8, 2023 for some Springtime fun. Easter Egg Hunts will be held every hour and there will also be pony and wagon rides, paddle boats, a rock-climbing wall, a petting zoo and games. Click here for more information.

The Fremont Indian State Park is hosting a Spring Festival and Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Kids can search for eggs, then the whole family can enjoy egg dyeing, yard games and the historic cabin. Click here for more information.

In Moab, head to Swanny City Park for their Easter Egg Hunt. This is a free event. Be sure to look for the golden eggs with prizes inside. Click herefor more information.

