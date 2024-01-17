Easy and healthy freezer meal the whole family will love

Sometimes eating healthy can be hard, especially when you don't have a healthy meal on hand.

Thanks to Julie Balsamo, a holistic & gut health dietitian, she has a Make Ahead Chicken Stir Fry meal that's not only healthy but your whole family will love.

Make Ahead Chicken Stir Fry

Serve 3-4

Ingredients:

· 3 tbsp soy sauce or tamari

· 2 tbsp brown or coconut sugar

· 1 tbsp sesame oil

· 1 ½ tsp ginger powder

· 1 tsp garlic powder

· 1 tbsp cornstarch

· 2 bell peppers, sliced

· 1 onion, sliced

· 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts sliced into bite sized pieces

· 3/4 cup chicken bone broth

To cook:

· 3 tbsp avocado oil

· Cooked rice or noodles

Instructions:

· Whisk together the chicken broth, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, cornstarch, ginger and garlic.

· Place the sliced chicken in a quart size freezer safe bag along with ¼ cup of the marinade.

· Add the remaining marinade into a small sealable bag.

· Add the chopped vegetables to a gallon sized bag. Place the other two bags inside the gallon bad, removing as much air as possible prior to sealing. Place back in the freezer until ready to use!

Thaw and cook:

· Thaw the chicken marinade bag the night prior.

· Before cooking, drain any excess liquid from the bag.

· Heat the avocado oil over high heat in a large skillet. Stir-fry the marinated chicken for 4-5 minutes or until it is fully cooked. Add the vegetables and cook for an additional 5-6 minutes. Lastly, add the remaining marinade. Continue cooking until the sauce thickens and becomes bubbly. Serve over cooked rice or noodles!

Julie takes a whole body approach toward nutrition. She combines cutting edge gut health research with functional practices to help clients optimize their gut health and achieve sustainable, long term results.

If you would like to schedule a virtual consultation with Julie and for more information go to NutritionByJulie.net.