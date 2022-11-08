Easy Apple Cobbler, Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Cake Box Cookies & a Thankful Tree

Utah mom and Lifestyle Expert, Trisha Adams, says creating fun, holiday memories with your kids doesn't have to be time-consuming or difficult.

She joined us with three cute ideas.

1. Easy 2 Ingredient Apple Cobbler

• 1 (20oz) can of apple pie filling

• 1 tube of Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls cut into pieces

Spray 9x11 baking dish with cooking spray.

Mix Pie filling and cut up pieces of cinnamon rolls.

Put mixture into dish and spread out evenly.

Bake at 375* for 25 minutes or until cooked through and top is just a little golden.

Remove from oven and pour cinnamon roll glaze on.

Serve!

*Can be served with a scoop of ice cream and cinnamon sprinkled on it with a cinnamon stick on the side if you want to be fancy!

2. 3 Ingredient Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Cake Box Cookies. Use 1 box of spice cake mix, 1, 15 oz can of pumpkin, and one bag of chocolate chips. Mix and drop in balls on the pan and bake for 15-20 minutes at 350 degrees. Place on rack and cool.

3. Thankful Tree. You make the trunk of the tree out of construction paper or bring a branch in from outside nd then have each person write a leaf a day of things they are thankful for.

For more mom hacks and all things lifestyle follow Trisha on Instagram @trisha.adams.

