Easy French Toast Casserole recipe by Lee's Marketplace

Lee's Marketplace prides themselves on being your neighborhood grocery store.

Whether you do your grocery shopping there, need them to cater your next party, or both, they have what you need!

John Spencer, Deli-Food Service Director at Lee's joined us to make an easy French toast casserole that comes together with ingredients you likely already have on hand.

French Toast Casserole Ingredients:

• Brown sugar: Brown sugar, in the French toast and in the topping, adds warmth and sweetness.

• Butter: A stick of butter adds richness and flavor.

• Bread: Choose a sturdy loaf that can stand up to the thick sauce, such as crusty

French bread. Some reviewers suggest using challah or sourdough.

• Eggs: Six whole eggs are key to the rich, custardy texture.

• Milk: Use whole or 2 percent milk.

• Vanilla: Two teaspoons of vanilla extract enhances the flavor and lends a touch of complexity.

• Cinnamon: A cinnamon-brown sugar mixture is sprinkled over the French toast casserole just before baking.

French Toast Casserole Instructions:

1. Make the French toast: Cook the butter with a cup of brown sugar until the butter is melted and the sugar is dissolved, then pour the mixture into a prepared baking dish. Scatter the bread pieces over the butter mixture. Mix the milk, vanilla, and eggs together, then pour over the bread.

2. Refrigerate: Cover the casserole and transfer to the fridge. Refrigerate at least 8 hours or up to overnight.

3. Bake the casserole: Remove the casserole from the fridge and uncover. Sprinkle with a mixture of brown sugar-cinnamon, then bake in the preheated oven until the casserole is browned and bubbling.

For more information please visit: leesmarketplace.com.