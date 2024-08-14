Easy hairstyles for back-to-school

Getting the kids off to school is no easy task especially when it comes to doing their hair.

Jennifer Johnson, owner of proDo Blow Dry Bar, showed Jenny Hardman quick and easy styles.

For elementary age kids it's all about cute style with pull throughs to keep it out of their face. Braids, connected ponys, bubbles are the way to go.

For middle schoolers this is the hardest age so do what's flattering on them and is a confidence building hairstyle. This is also when they will most likely start doing their own hair. Find easy ways to curl overnight so mornings are easy.



For High Schoolers it's all about the trends and soft waves are very in right now.

Don't forget the accessories at any age - dress up a pony or any styles with a simple hair clip.

proDo Blow Dry Bar has locations in Lehi, South JOrdan & Draper. Find more information at prodoblowdrybar.com.