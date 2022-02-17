Easy Mocktail recipes that you can make for a party, or just for yourself

Whether you’re curbing your liquor intake as part of your New Year New You efforts, or just want some creative ideas for non-alcoholic refreshments, meal planning service eMeals has created 15 different mocktail recipes for make-at-home enjoyment.

Dietitian Sarah Crawford joined us to make three recipes:

Meyer Lemon-Sage Presse which includes Cold alcohol-free pick-me-ups like Sparkling Pomegranate Lemonade and Kombucha Smash

Slow Cooker Tea Toddy a warming mocktails

Winter Sangria Mocktail featuring the flavor and aroma of traditional wines - minus the alcohol

For more information go to emeals.com

