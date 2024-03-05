Easy Pad Thai recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients:

8 oz. pad Thai or rice noodles, dry

Peanut oil as needed

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 large eggs, whisked

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

3 Tbsp. fish sauce

2 Tbsp. tamarind paste

Juice of 1 lime

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 shallot, chopped

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

6 green onions, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 c. bean sprouts

1/4 c. chopped peanuts

1/4 c. cilantro, chopped

Directions

1. Cook the noodles to package directions. Drain, place them in a bowl and toss them with some oil to prevent sticking. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside. In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar, fish sauce, tamarind paste, lime juice, and cayenne pepper. Set aside.

2. In a wok or large saute pan over medium high heat, add a tbsp. of peanut oil. Once it's hot, add the shrimp and cook 2-3 minutes per side. Remove the shrimp from the pan. Add another tbsp. of oil to the pan then add the eggs. Scramble the eggs, then remove them from the pan with the shrimp.

3. Add a bit more oil to the pan and then add the shallot and garlic. Toss around for about 1 minute then add the green onion and bean sprouts. Cook another minute or so. Add the sauce mixture you mixed earlier and bring it to a simmer as you stir often.

4. Add the noodles, shrimp, and eggs back to the pan and toss around to warm everything through and mix thoroughly. The pad thai is ready to serve. Add a portion to a plate and garnish with chopped peanuts and a little cilantro. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit:smithsfoodanddrug.com.