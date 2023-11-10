Easy to make muffins

This fall dessert is perfect to have ready for your holiday guests!

It only requires 3 ingredients and takes approximately 10 minutes to bake.

Following the recipe below for moist, pumpkin chocolate chip muffins.

Recipe:

Combine one box of Spice cake mix, 15oz can of pumpkin pure, and a cup (or more) of semi-sweet *chocolate chips into large bowl. Lightly grease muffin tin and scoop batter into each muffin cup. Bake on 350° for 10-15 minutes.

Easy, clean, tasty!

*Note: Chocolate chips can be any brand and size