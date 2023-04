A Utah mom is making dying Easter eggs less of a hassle.

Monica Alters says it's a simple as using household items.

"It's easy fun and kids love it," she says. "It lets them be really creative. Each egg can be unique."

She suggests using an old silk tie, or shaving cream and food coloring.

Washi tape and acrylic paint also work well.

If you don't want to go through the trouble of boiling or the expense of real eggs, Monica says you can paint your plastic eggs with different colored sharpies.

For more tips, follow Monia on Facebook or Instagram.