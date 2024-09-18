Eat delicious food, have good old fashioned family fun and help others in Utah

Enjoy an evening of delicious food, good, old-fashioned family fun and feel good about helping the less fortunate in Utah.

The Road Home's annual fundraiser is coming up on September 25, 2024 from 6 to 9pm at the Utah State Fairgrounds Grand Building.

It features food vendors Salt Lake Culinary Education, Nomad Eatery and LUX Events, plus desserts from Gourmandise, Intermountain Health, Ruby Snap, Harmons and Vosen Bread Paradise.

In addition there will be exciting activities including a bounce house, an obstacle course, bungee run, a balloon artist, face painting, wandering magician, DJ Richie T, an opportunity drawing and carnival games with prizes to win.

All funds raised go directly to services that The Road Home provides.

Get your tickets at theroadhome.org/changingseasons.