Eat your Halloween candy (in moderation), but brush and floss too!

Dr. Dennis Blume of Stubbs Dental in Lehi says at this time of year they do see some people get broken teeth from chewy or sticky Halloween candy.

He recommends enjoying candy in moderation, but he reminds people to brush and floss after indulging.

Stubbs Dental offers traditional dentistry like cleanings and fillings, but they also offer the All-on4 procedure. That's a surgical implant that secures your dentures so you don't need to worry about them falling out any more.

Dr. Blume explained that the procedure can be done the same day as your teeth are pulled.

The process starts with a consultation where they will ensure you are a candidate by doing 3D X rays and a CT scan to check for bone density.

Then they do a customized bridge to implant right into your mouth.

Right now Stubbs dental is offering 20 percent off the Zirconia All-on 4 and if you have a quote from another provider, they guarantee the lowest price in the state.

