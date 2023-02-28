Eating disorders are more common than you may realize

This week (February 27 through March 5, 2023) is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, a time to acknowledge the mental health struggles of many, and realize just how prevalent and potentially deadly this issue is.

Eating disorders often have lasting and even deadly consequences. They are also more common than you may realize, and prevalence is almost twice as high in women than in men.

Dr. Mike Franz, psychiatrist and Senior Director of Behavioral Health for Regence says a recent CDC study shows a majority of teenage girls reported being persistently sad, with 30 percent saying they had considered suicide in the past year.

“So, the kids are not alright. Eating disorders is one manifestation of that,” said Franz.

The two main disorders are anorexia with severe food restriction, or bulimia, primarily with a binge and purge method.

“Both disorders the person has a significant preoccupation with their body size and a desire to usually lose weight and be thinner,” said Franz.

There is also a binge eating disorder where one loses control, excessively overeating.

“Another one that folks have heard of is something called ARFID which is Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake and this you can kind of think of a school age kid or adolescent but school age and they’re just super picky eaters, but it gets to the point where there’s nutritional compromise,” said Franz.

Franz stresses that these are not fads or diets, but profoundly serious issues, often stemming from mental health struggles.

Isolation during the pandemic made matters worse for many, and media, particular social media platforms, also play a role in unrealistic portrayals of body image.

“This is what people see, especially our younger folks and then that contributes to developing some of these eating disorders,” said Franz.

9 percent of Utahns will suffer from an eating disorder, and it is twice as likely among women than men.

Dr. Franz suggests parents look for signs like sudden weight loss, excessive exercise, or time in the bathroom, and a sudden obsession with calories and body image.

He says talking about it helps and warns of serious consequences.

“Unfortunately, it’s one of the most fatal diseases in the world of psychiatry.”

But there is help and it is now more accessible than ever with virtual at home treatments available.

A program called “Equip” is now offered to Regence clients and through several other plans. It is comprehensive, family-focused, evidence-based virtual treatment.

You can contact your primary care physician or behavioral health professional or learn more at equip.health.