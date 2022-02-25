Eating heart healthy on a budget with this Black Bean Soup recipe

Currently, one in nine adults and one in eight children face food insecurity in Utah, according to Feeding America.

Food insecurity means a person is struggling to get enough food or has to make tough choices between food and other needs.

The American Heart Association believes in the right to healthy food for all people to live their best lives.

That's why Smith's is working with the AHA to improve both nutrition and food security for Utahns.

Chef Jeff from Smith's joined us with a budget-friendly American Heart Association recipe for bean soup that is healthy and delicious.

Ingredients:



Cooking spray

1 medium onion, diced

1 medium fresh jalapeño, seeds and ribs discarded, chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 15.5-ounce cans no-salt-added black beans, undrained

1 14.5-ounce can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, undrained

1 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

Directions

Lightly spray a large pot with cooking spray.

Cook the onion over medium-high heat for 5 minutes, or until very soft, stirring frequently. Stir in the jalapeño, garlic, and cumin. Cook for 1 minute.

Stir in the beans with liquid. Lightly mash them using a potato masher or fork. Stir in the tomatoes with liquid and broth. Reduce the heat to medium. Simmer, covered, for 15 minutes.

Serve the soup topped with the cilantro.

For more information please visit heart.org or smithsfoodanddrug.com.