Kandi Tesen started "eats Bakery" when she first started getting allergies from all kinds of things, even meat.

Her products are all plant-based and Vegan.

They make everything from bread to cinnamon rolls to cookies too!

You can find "eats" at the Winter Market at The Gateway, the Farmers Market downtown all summer, Wheeler Farm's market and Daybreak.

You can also order online at eatsbakery.com or message her on IG: @eatsbakery.