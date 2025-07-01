Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Echo Lake State Park has 1,400 square miles of water to play in

Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE take Morgan Saxton on a short drive to Echo Lake State Park where there are 1,400 square miles of water.

Echo Lake is the newest of the State Parks n Utah. It was privately owned until 2018.

Since then, it has become more accessible with paved parking and easy access to boat ramps.

It offers 30 campsites, including some cottages that even have air conditioning and heat, making them ideal for year-round stays.

Echo Lake State Park rents kayaks and paddleboards from Lifetime, as well as motorized boats like pontoon boats, wakeboard boats and they even sell bait right there if you want to fish.

Make sure you bring your life jacket from Lifetime, or rent a life jacket before heading out so that your stay is fun and safe!

For more information visit Lifetime.com.

