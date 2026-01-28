Eclair French Pastry is ready to open in Daybreak

Eclair French Pastry is a locally-owned business that provides many flavors of French pastries: eclairs, choux pastry, fruit tarts and cookies.

They offer 20 flavors of handmade, dipped, and decorated eclairs and other delicious treats.

With Valentine's Day coming up, they're offering bouquets, chocolate strawberry boxes and other treats to be picked up on February 13 or 14. Order by calling 385-259-4100.

They have locations in Sandy (7948 South 1300 East), in City Creek Center and now in Daybreak at 4690 W. Boardwalk Road, A101 in South Jordan.

For more information please visit: eclairfrenchpastry.com.

