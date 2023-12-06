Ecobabe Collective is all about the collision of sustainability and style

Ecobabe Collective is a sustainable podcast and lifestyle brand that was founded by Jessica Cobabe, an award winning fashion stylist with more than 10 years of experience working on the runways of NYFW, Phoenix Fashion Week and San Diego Fashion week.

After working in the Infuencer space for more than seven years, Jessica went on a humanitarian trip to India and saw first hand the effect our shopping and consumer habits have on other parts of the world.

Upon her return she created Ecobabe Collective and is on a mission to bring awareness to sustainable fashion so she could empower her audience to live more sustainably without feeling like they would have to sacrifce their style.

You can listen to her podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcast and other major streaming services and also check out her website ecobabecollective.com where she she sells one- of-a-kind upcycled clothing and housewares aimed to help people eliminate their use of single use items like coffee cups and shopping bags, in style!

