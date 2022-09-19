Education Grants for teachers and school leaders - how to apply!

Since 2016, Mountain America Credit Union has awarded more than 50 grants to teachers and school leaders to support classroom learning.

Their Education Grants are given to support learning projects in K-12 classrooms and they are very excited to announce that this year the maximum grant amount has increased from $1,500 to $2,000!

Grants will be awarded to 10 educators who are making a difference with unique classroom projects and initiatives.

Applicants must be educators, school leaders, or administrators and Mountain America members to be eligible.

Last year, Mountain America Education Grants funded a variety of projects, including earth and science labs, math manipulatives and new books, as well as school library updates to promote financial and reading literacy.

Mountain America is accepting applications through October 7, 2022. The 2022-2023 grant recipients will be announced online by October 24, 2022.

For additional details and to apply, visit macu.com