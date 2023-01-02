Educational Activity Box For Kids

"I am a huge advocate for Learning-By-Play education," said Brittany Jenkins with Little Birds Preschool in Utah.

Jenkins has been teaching for eight years our of her home in Stansbury Park.

During the COVID19 pandemic her preschool was forced to shut down, but she found an alternative way to connect with her students.

For the past year, Jenkins has crafted monthly activity boxes any parent can purchase online and have sent straight to your home.

They are designed with a 3-year-old in mind and are specific to a season or holiday.

"I love to come up with ways to teach the "lesson" in a creative, fun way that helps the kids retain the information better," Jenkins said.

