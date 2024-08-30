Watch Now
Effective co-parenting advice from an expert

Vanessa Bradden, licensed family therapist
Co-parenting after a separation or divorce can be incredibly challenging for a family.

Effective co-parenting isn't just about coordinating schedules, it's about navigating complex emotions, communication barriers and establishing a stable environment for kids to thrive.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton spoke with Vanessa Bradden, a licensed family therapist and member of AAMFT - the leading association representing family therapists.

Therapy can be a game-changer for families learning to navigate this new territory, Bradden said.

It can provide the tools necessary for creating a cooperative and supportive parenting partnership.

Bradden said therapy can also help guide families through significant life transitions, and whether there is separation or divorce happening.

