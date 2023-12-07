Egg Break is the newest breakfast spot on the Utah restaurant scene

Egg Break breaks on the scene serving up specialty breakfast sandwiches and more.

The restaurant at 193 West 2100 South in South Salt Lake is quite large and infused with fun design.

Starting next week they'll also offer online ordering.

They have all kinds of sandwiches including "The HOFF", which they made in studio with:

• Stone Ground ciabatta bun

• Egg Break's house made bravas sauce (mayo base, smoked paprika, fresh lemon juice, roasted garlic puree)

• Melty white American cheese

• House smoked pork belly

• Fried egg with our proprietary house seasoning

You can learn more at eggbreakbreakfast.com.